Russian Oligarchs Whining Is The Funniest Thing I've Seen All Day

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 27 March 2022 23:40 Hits: 3

Russian oligarchs are feeling the pain of sanctions and their pain and tears give me life. Financial Times has an unintentionally funny article that is meant to elicit sympathy but actually brings nothing but mockery and laughter.

It starts off with a story of grit and determination, of a desire to stay alive amid the falling bombs and missiles and shelling of civilians. Wait, no, it starts with a rich guy running around to every ATM machine he can to take cash out before his Russian accounts get frozen. He isn't hiding from military hit squads - he is trying to maintain his upper class lifestyle in London. This guy, Petr Aven, is worth $4.5 BILLION pounds (or just under $6 BILLION USD) used to be an academic, politician and businessman and now he says he does not know if he can pay any of his bills. Oh, he's also reportedly the head of Alfa Bank.

NO CAVIAR FOR YOU!

He whined to FT, "Our business is completely destroyed. Everything which we were building for 30 years is now completely ruined. And we have to somehow start a new life.”

I literally could not stop laughing when he said this: “Will l be allowed to have a cleaner, or a driver? I don’t drive a car . . . maybe my stepdaughter will drive. We don’t understand how to survive."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/03/russian-oligarchs-whining-funniest-thing