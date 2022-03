Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 27 March 2022 12:05 Hits: 2

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman about "Black Women Best," an economic framework challenging leaders to enact reform centered on improving the lives of Black women.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/03/27/1089047738/to-help-everyone-help-the-most-marginalized-first-says-new-congressional-report