Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 27 March 2022

President Biden's diplomatic efforts with allies continue to put pressure on Russia; Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas under scrutiny; what's next for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/03/27/1089047766/politics-chat-biden-back-from-europe-justice-thomas-scrutinized-judge-jackson-vo