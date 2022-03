Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 27 March 2022 15:35 Hits: 3

Russia's attack on Ukraine has put a focus on the North Atlantic alliance. Here's what you need to know about NATO.

(Image credit: John Thys/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/03/27/1088683957/what-is-nato-ukraine-russia-putin