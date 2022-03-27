A Few Baby Steps Down The QAnon Rabbit Hole

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 27 March 2022 14:00 Hits: 0

Last night I read the Bob Woodward/Robert Costa story about Ginni Thomas's texts to Mark Meadows after the 2020 election and told you that the ideas Thomas was sharing with Meadows came from QAnon. That seemed obvious, but it's good to see it confirmed by the Daily Beast's Will Sommer, who writes regularly about QAnon:

Will Sommer, a Daily Beast reporter and the author of a forthcoming book on QAnon, analyzed the text messages Clarence Thomas's wife sent to Donald Trump's top aide.

"They reveal that Ginni Thomas is into some heavy-duty QAnon stuff!" Sommer wrote in a Twitter thread.

"This idea of watermarked ballots being used to catch Democratic voter fraud is big in QAnon, but I'm especially interested in her idea of military 'white hats' (in other words, good guys). That's a key QAnon phrase," he explained. "Ginni Thomas sent Meadows a Steve Pieczenik video about a 'QFS' system. QFS is the 'Quantum Financial System,' an idea of a mythical money system that will bring on a sort of right-wing utopia. Pieczenik is a regular InfoWars guest."

read more