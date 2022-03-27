The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Campos-Duffy Wonders If Europeans Might Be ‘Missing Trump’

Category: World Politics Hits: 0

Campos-Duffy Wonders If Europeans Might Be ‘Missing Trump’

World approval of U.S. leadership under Biden is soaring but Fox & Friends host Rachel Campos-Duffy and English Trumper (and TFG’s racist soulmate) Nigel Farage pretended that everyday Europeans may well be missing the guy who wanted to withdraw from NATO and who slobbered over Putin’s invasion of Ukraine as “genius” and “savvy.”

But first, Farage called President Joe Biden “an embarrassment to your country” because of a gaffe. As if Trump wasn’t an ignorant, compulsive liar and possible traitor.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/03/campos-duffy-wonders-if-europeans-might-be

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version