Campos-Duffy Wonders If Europeans Might Be ‘Missing Trump’

World approval of U.S. leadership under Biden is soaring but Fox & Friends host Rachel Campos-Duffy and English Trumper (and TFG’s racist soulmate) Nigel Farage pretended that everyday Europeans may well be missing the guy who wanted to withdraw from NATO and who slobbered over Putin’s invasion of Ukraine as “genius” and “savvy.”

But first, Farage called President Joe Biden “an embarrassment to your country” because of a gaffe. As if Trump wasn’t an ignorant, compulsive liar and possible traitor.

