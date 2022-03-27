The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Don Jr Has His Own Mental Health Issues

In one of his video rants, Donald Trump Jr. claims Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has mental health issues.

Projection, projection, projection.

Poor baby, Junior is trying to get his daddy to love him.

His attack is symptomatic of the diseased minds running and influencing Republican voters, to the detriment of this nation.

"[Ketanji Brown Jackson ] needs probably some help; not a position of power," declares Junior.

Did he lose his train of thought?

Junior repeats, "Not a position of power."

Junior is demanding MAGA calls their senators, or else "this sickness is going to be come pervasive."

The only sickness this country is dealing with is Trump, his MAGA cult, and supporters in the media spurring on Republicans to start a civil war in this country.

