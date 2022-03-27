Dropkick Murphys Send Cease-and-Desist Letter To NeoNazis

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 27 March 2022 15:37 Hits: 3

When a bunch of Nazi shi*heads used their song "The Boys are Back" in a video from last weekend's St. Paddy's parade, the band was not amused and sicced their lawyers on them. The video has since been taken down from the internet, but the band and the Nazis continued their back and forth all week, eventually with the Murphys challenging them to put up or shut up, literally. The Nazis declined.

Source: Associated Press

BOSTON -- The Dropkick Murphys are hitting back against a neo-Nazi group that used one of the rock band's songs in a video posted on social media.

The rowdy rockers from Boston condemned the use of the song “The Boys are Back” in a tweet, while the band's attorneys sent a cease-and-desist letter to the group as well as to the platform that shared the video.

After calling them “losers,” the band wrote “Stop using our song for your little dress up party video. We will SMASH you,” in response to a tweet from a man who confronted the group at South Boston's St. Patrick's Day parade last weekend.

About a dozen masked members of the group, known as NSC 131 or the Nationalist Social Club, attended Sunday's parade as spectators and held up a banner that said “Keep Boston Irish.” Their appearance was denounced by the parade's organizers and Mayor Michelle Wu.

