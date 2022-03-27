Politico Is Trash — Mitch McConnell Starves Children Edition

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 27 March 2022 16:27 Hits: 3

Politico proves once again that they're incapable of pointing the finger at Republicans when their cruel policies literally take food out of the mouths of children. Americans have watched COVID relief benefits expire as millions of kids have already fallen into poverty, and Politico puts out this gem about "Congress" failing to extend universal school meals.

Finger-pointing ensues after Congress fails to extend universal school meals

Democrats and a long list of school groups are blaming the Senate minority leader for taking a hardline stance against extending the waivers.

Universal free meals at schools are slated to end this summer, after a provision to extend temporary pandemic programs was not included in a major spending bill introduced on Capitol Hill.

The first Covid-19 aid package, which was signed into law by then-President Donald Trump, gave USDA the authority to waive a slew of regulations, allowing schools for the first time to serve free meals to all students, regardless of income. That authority is now set to expire on June 30.

Schools whose nutrition programs feed millions of kids daily are in a tailspin after expecting an extension for another year. The flexibility allowed an additional 10 million students to eat free meals at school each day.

read more