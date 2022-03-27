The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Politico Is Trash — Mitch McConnell Starves Children Edition

Category: World Politics Hits: 3

Politico Is Trash — Mitch McConnell Starves Children Edition

Politico proves once again that they're incapable of pointing the finger at Republicans when their cruel policies literally take food out of the mouths of children. Americans have watched COVID relief benefits expire as millions of kids have already fallen into poverty, and Politico puts out this gem about "Congress" failing to extend universal school meals.

Finger-pointing ensues after Congress fails to extend universal school meals

Democrats and a long list of school groups are blaming the Senate minority leader for taking a hardline stance against extending the waivers.

Universal free meals at schools are slated to end this summer, after a provision to extend temporary pandemic programs was not included in a major spending bill introduced on Capitol Hill.

The first Covid-19 aid package, which was signed into law by then-President Donald Trump, gave USDA the authority to waive a slew of regulations, allowing schools for the first time to serve free meals to all students, regardless of income. That authority is now set to expire on June 30.

Schools whose nutrition programs feed millions of kids daily are in a tailspin after expecting an extension for another year. The flexibility allowed an additional 10 million students to eat free meals at school each day.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/03/politico-both-sides-mcconnell-taking-food

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version