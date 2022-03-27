Russian General Gives Bizarre Well Wishes To Soldier Left An Amputee

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 27 March 2022 17:58 Hits: 3

Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Evkurov awarded the Order for Courage on Saturday with these rather strange well-wishes.

Source: 247NewsBulletin

A Russian general decorated several soldiers wounded in the fighting in Ukraine, in a military hospital, and a corporal left without a leg wished him to “get on his feet”, according to the regional daily Kirov Pravda, which takes over the images published on Youtube by the Moscow Ministry of Defense.

By decree of the President of the Russian Federation, Corporal Golovin Dmitri Sergheevich received the Order for Courage, “for the courage and selflessness shown in carrying out the military task.”

On Saturday, Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Evkurov conducted a ceremony to decorate the wounded soldiers at the Burdenko Main Military Clinical Hospital.

On behalf of the President, he handed out medals to eight wounded soldiers in Ukraine. Among them was a resident of Kirov, Corporal Dmitry Golovin. Right on the hospital bed, the Colonel-General placed the Order of Courage on his chest.

“Dima, on behalf of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, I reward you, congratulate you and wish you well, and stand on your own two feet,” said General Evkurov. “I serve the Fatherland,” the corporal replied.

read more