Ukrainian Ice Dancers Give Emotional Performance At Worlds

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 27 March 2022

Given little time to train because of the events in Ukraine, the ice dancers changed the music of their program to better reflect the reality they're living under. Fleeing Ukraine just six days ago, they left their sparkly costumes home and performed in t-shirts instead with the colours of Ukraine.

Source: Radio Canada

Ukrainian ice dancers Oleksandra Nazarova and Maksym Nikitin represented their country at the figure skating worlds in Montpellier, France, on Friday morning.

However, last week, they decided to change the music of their rhythm program to better reflect the drama that Ukraine has been going through since the start of the armed invasion of Russia a month ago.

