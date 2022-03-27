The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Ukrainian Ice Dancers Give Emotional Performance At Worlds

Category: World Politics Hits: 3

Ukrainian Ice Dancers Give Emotional Performance At Worlds

Given little time to train because of the events in Ukraine, the ice dancers changed the music of their program to better reflect the reality they're living under. Fleeing Ukraine just six days ago, they left their sparkly costumes home and performed in t-shirts instead with the colours of Ukraine.

Source: Radio Canada

Ukrainian ice dancers Oleksandra Nazarova and Maksym Nikitin represented their country at the figure skating worlds in Montpellier, France, on Friday morning.

However, last week, they decided to change the music of their rhythm program to better reflect the drama that Ukraine has been going through since the start of the armed invasion of Russia a month ago.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/03/ukrainian-ice-dancers-give-emotional

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version