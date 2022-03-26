Biden Ends Speech Urging That Putin 'Cannot Remain In Power'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 26 March 2022 19:23 Hits: 4

President Joe Biden is in Poland wrapping up a trip visiting NATO allies and discussing the Ukraine crisis. Prior to his return to Washington, he gave a fiery speech in Warsaw which focused on defending democratic principles. His trip is meant to unify NATO response to the Russian aggression in Ukraine.

At the end of his speech, Biden stated that Russian authoritarian leader, Vladimir Putin, "cannot remain in power." This statement was most likely a personal view and not one that the government holds. Do I agree with it? Yes. Do I think that is Biden's true personal feeling as well? Yes. Is he right? DEFINITELY.

Twitter instantly responded, most expressing the opinion that that this was NOT about regime change, including a White House official:

From a White House official after Biden's speech: “The President’s point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region. He was not discussing Putin’s power in Russia, or regime change.” — Tarini Parti (@tparti) March 26, 2022 read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/03/president-biden-declares-putin-cannot