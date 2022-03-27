The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Madison Cawthorn Admits He's An Idiot

In this video captured by Ron Filipkowski, Rep. Madison Cawthorn said Newt Gingrich's is his new mentor because he lacks in the smarts department.

He will get no argument from me on that point, and it's something we finally agree on.

Cawthorn said, "I have a lot of zeal. I have a lot of charisma. I’ve got a lot of aggression."

"Aggression" means violent or hostile attitudes towards others. I believe there's a clinical definition that fits that word.

"But I realize at 26 years old, I don’t have a lot of wisdom,” Rep. Cawthorn said.

Newt Gingrich is the heinous orchestrator of the poisoning of Republican voters that started in the 90s, so Cawthorn's getting counsel from the QAnon grandpa, if you will.

Maybe Cawthorn should consider focusing on his constituents in the 11th District of North Carolina, for a change.

https://crooksandliars.com/2022/03/madison-cawthorn-admits-hes-idiot

