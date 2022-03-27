Is This A Smoking Gun In Ginni Thomas’ Texts?

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 27 March 2022 00:24 Hits: 4

I must admit I missed the significance of this in the bombshell Washington Post report on Ginni Thomas’ texts with Meadows about overturning the 2020 presidential election, which I wrote about in yesterday’s post.

When Meadows wrote to Thomas on Nov. 24, the White House chief of staff invoked God to describe the effort to overturn the election. “This is a fight of good versus evil,” Meadows wrote. “Evil always looks like the victor until the King of Kings triumphs. Do not grow weary in well doing. The fight continues. I have staked my career on it. Well at least my time in DC on it.” Thomas replied: “Thank you!! Needed that! This plus a conversation with my best friend just now… I will try to keep holding on. America is worth it!”

The Post added that it was “unclear to whom Thomas was referring.” But, as The New York Times points out, Ginni and Clarence Thomas have “publicly referred to each other as their best friends.”

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/03/smoking-gun-ginni-thomas-texts