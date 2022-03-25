Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 25 March 2022 11:47 Hits: 1

I want to thank all the members (new and old) who’ve written in in response to my request for answers to “Why TPM?” I’m going to re-ask the question below. So if you didn’t get a chance to send in a note you still can and I’d appreciate it if you could. I’ve been a bit more hesitant than I’d anticipated in publishing too many of them because they tend to be pretty praiseful and it seems like we’re bragging. But a key reason we’re doing this is audience research. We’re in the midst of TPM. We have things we’re trying to do. But in a way it’s hard for us to know what’s getting through. I’m also very interested in news as service — a particular news organization helps you navigate the news, keep you up to date on the news in a certain way.

So with all that I wanted to mention a few things that came up repeatedly in your emails.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/edblog/a-few-notes-from-your-emails-about-why-tpm?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=a-few-notes-from-your-emails-about-why-tpm