Jury Shockingly Unconvinced By GOP Rep’s Bad Cell Signal Defense

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things. This is TPM’s Morning Memo.
A federal jury in California convicted Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-NE) on Thursday on all three charges of concealing information (one count) and lying to the FBI about a foreign donation scheme with his 2016 campaign (two counts).
Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, texted then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows a series of fanatical pro-Trump conspiracies about the 2020 election that read like the Facebook posts of your Great Aunt Doris, who isn’t allowed to come over for Thanksgiving anymore after buying five parakeets and naming them all “Ivanka” or “Jared.”
“Help This Great President stand firm, Mark!!!…You are the leader, with him, who is standing for America’s constitutional governance at the precipice. The majority knows Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History.”
– Thomas to Meadows on Nov. 10, 2022 after Biden was projected the winner of the election
But unlike Great Aunt Doris, Thomas is the wife of one of the most powerful justices in the country, and these texts reveal how intimatelytied she was in Trump’s efforts to steal the presidency, once again raising major concerns about Clarence Thomas’ proximity to a blatantly corrupt scheme to undo a free and fair election.
Still no word on where the Supreme Court justice, who was hospitalized for an infection on Friday, is other than, well, not at the Supreme Court. The high court had said on Sunday that Thomas was expected to be released from the hospital “in a day or two,” but he hasn’t participated in any of the oral arguments this week.
Steve Marshall, Alabama’s Republican attorney general, repeatedly refused to call Biden the “duly elected and lawfully serving” president of the U.S. as he was testifying in Supreme Court Justice nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearing on Thursday:
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) can apparently claim the distinct honor of being the only Republican who House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) will be actively trying to get kicked out of Congress in November.
The President is leaving Brussels this morning after attending emergency meetings with NATO and G-7 allies to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and is flying to Rzeszów, Poland. That’s where he’ll meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda, and he’ll also go to the Polish-Ukrainian border to meet with troops and refugees.
After blowing up negotiations with the White House over Biden’s sweeping Build Back Better plan, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) is back at the table with his fellow Democrats to discuss a smaller reconciliation bill for climate and social spending, the Washington Post reports. According to Axios, the West Virginia senator wants to focus on climate change, prescription drug prices and deficit reduction.
Rep. Filemon Vela (D-TX), who’s already announced he won’t be running for reelection, confirmed on Thursday that he will resign early in a few weeks to join a law and lobbying firm. There’ll be a special election to fill his seat in Texas’ 34th Congressional District.
