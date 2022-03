Articles

President Biden is visiting Poland, next door to Ukraine. He gave a speech to U.S. troops stationed there to raise morale and also met with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/03/26/1088991064/president-biden-visits-poland-in-diplomatic-trip-to-europe