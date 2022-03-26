Oh, Look! A White Supremacist Pilot F*cks Around And Finds Out!

Articles

Saturday, 26 March 2022

Well, this is awkward.

Apparently Piedmont Air, which is owned by American Airlines, employs a pilot named Shane Long, who is also, as it turns out, a member of multiple white supremacist hate groups. Some excellent internet sleuthing on the part of Twitter user Dixie Tears Streaming Service (@ShermanMarching) connected all the hate-filled dots to produce some pretty damning evidence. Some highlights:

1. For a long time I wondered who Shane Long was. He was always around Identity Dixie members on Facebook. Turns out he's a commercial airline pilot and was/is in multiple hate groups. pic.twitter.com/Sa7EQKArd1 — Dixie Tears Streaming Service (@ShermanMarching) March 25, 2022

3. Recently I discovered he publicly posted the obit for his grandmother. In it he was listed as Capt J Shane Long. pic.twitter.com/0jsr7xaaHl — Dixie Tears Streaming Service (@ShermanMarching) March 25, 2022 read more

