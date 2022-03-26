Kremlin TV Turns Into Screaming Match

Articles

Julia Davis at The Daily Beast captured the wild scene from Thursday's show of 60 Minutes, from the state-backed Russia TV. Host Olga Skabeeva was visibly shaken by the negative comments. And why wouldn't she be? Both she and her co-host husband Yevgeny Popov have gotten fabulously wealthy being official mouthpieces for the Kremlin and both have been officially sanctioned by several western governments. If Putin goes down so do they.

State TV’s talking heads have tried in vain to paint a rosy picture of the Kremlin’s invasion, but the cracks are starting to show. On Thursday, with screens depicting dramatic images of demolished Mariupol flashing behind them, hosts of the state television show 60 Minutes, Olga Skabeeva and Evgeny Popov, tried to point out the “positives.” They noted that Russia promised to pay compensation to some Ukrainians from the “affected” territories—10,000 rubles each, amounting to a mere $100 dollars.

Here's a telling exchange from the show.

