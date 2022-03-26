The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Anti-Immigrant Fox Guest: Keep Ukrainian Refugees Out Of The U.S.

Category: World Politics Hits: 9

Anti-Immigrant Fox Guest: Keep Ukrainian Refugees Out Of The U.S.

Laura Ingraham and her guest Todd Bensman from the anti-immigrant hate group, the Center for Immigration Studies, don't want the United States taking in any Ukrainian refugees because they're "doing great for a group of war refugees" and should stay where they are in Europe.

LAURA INGRAHAM (HOST): Obviously, our hearts break for the people in Ukraine. It is absolutely horrific what has happened to them. But, is bringing them all the way to the United States in their best interest? And what about the U.S. taxpayers'?

...

You recently called it a fable that these Ukrainian war refugees desperately need American sanctuary and even would qualify for asylum. Why is that?

TODD BENSMAN (GUEST): Well, that's because all 27 countries of the European Union have generously offered three-year residencies to every Ukrainian war refugee. That means that they have full access to their healthcare systems, to work authorization, and housing subsidies -- and also the U.K., I might mention, also.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/03/anti-immigrant-fox-guest-keep-ukrainian

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version