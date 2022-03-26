The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

WATCH: Biden Delivers Speech In Poland

From the Washington Post:

Biden is expected to wrap up his visit with a speech focused on defending democratic principles.

His trip, aimed at bolstering the NATO response to the Russian invasion, came as fierce fighting continued in Ukraine. Officials in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv reported several powerful explosions on Saturday, and a large plume of smoke could be seen billowing in the air.

