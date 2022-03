Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 25 March 2022 18:01 Hits: 2

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was discharged from the hospital on Friday after being treated for an infection for nearly a week, according to Supreme Court spokesperson Patricia McCabe.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/clarence-thomas-released-from-hospital-infection-diagnosis?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=clarence-thomas-released-from-hospital-infection-diagnosis