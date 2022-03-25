Ohio Republicans Are Gaming The System To Push Through Gerrymandered Districts

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 25 March 2022 18:56 Hits: 2

A bipartisan majority on the Ohio Supreme Court has rejected Republican-drawn maps for U.S. congressional districts and state legislative districts a combined four times this year, handing Republicans rejection after rejection on the grounds that their proposed maps are illegally slanted in their own favor.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/ohio-republicans-redistricting-gerrymandering-supreme-court-independent-state-legislature?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=ohio-republicans-redistricting-gerrymandering-supreme-court-independent-state-legislature