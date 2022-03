Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 25 March 2022 20:01 Hits: 3

This week in FP’s international news quiz: Supreme Court confirmation hearings in the United States, a no-confidence vote in Pakistan, and a Taliban promise broken.

Read more https://foreignpolicy.com/2022/03/25/foreign-policy-news-quiz-supreme-court-pakistan-no-confidence-vote/