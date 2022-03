Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 25 March 2022 22:45 Hits: 8

At least 41 deputies have been uncovered as being involved in gangs, according to the LA County inspector general. The civilian overnight board says it's a problem that has existed for decades.

(Image credit: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/03/25/1088905429/lasd-gangs-investigation-los-angeles