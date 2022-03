Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 25 March 2022 23:36 Hits: 9

The text messages Virginia Thomas sent Trump's chief of staff pushing false claims about the 2020 election are the latest in her often public work to support conservative Republicans.

(Image credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/03/25/1088868411/supreme-court-justice-thomas-wife-ginni-has-a-long-history-of-conservative-activ