Hannity Wants Ukraine To 'Pay For' War Aid

Sean Hannity gives an assist to Rand Paul in doing Vladimir Putin's dirty work. The latest? Let's focus on how we in the US can GET PAID BACK for assisting Ukraine.

Transcript via Media Matters:

SEAN HANNITY (HOST): Listen to Zelensky, he's not asking for boots. He's asking for weapons. And if you want to charge him later, there's enough mineral, natural resources -- make him pay us back. I'm fine with that. That was Rand Paul's suggestion, not mine. Think it's a good idea. Let's do that.

Did Sean ever bring up how we should pay for the Iraq War he pimped for ten years? Didn't think so.

Remember (from our archives) when Sean proposed re-invading Iraq and Kuwait to "take all their oil" because gas prices were too high? In 2011?!?

Sean Hannity never took up Keith Olbermann's challenge to be waterboarded, either.

