This Week Showed The 'Total Bankruptcy' Of The Republican Party

As the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday began its fourth and final day of hearings for U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, criticism of how Republican senators have conducted themselves -- and what that behavior reveals about their party -- continued to grow.

"What should have been a historic moment for the first Black woman to be nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court, has become a scene of childish political theater, thanks to Senate Republicans," Tayo Bero wrote Thursday for The Guardian.

She noted that not only is President Joe Biden's first nominee to the high court "already being held up to far more scrutiny than any white man in her position would be, but the line of questioning from across the aisle has devolved into the absolutely ridiculous."

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/03/week-showed-total-bankruptcy-republican

