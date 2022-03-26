Wyden: Justice Thomas Must Recuse Himself

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 26 March 2022 00:00 Hits: 11

The Hill is reporting that Sen. Wyden of Oregon says Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas must recuse himself all cases involving the January 6 investigation in any cases related to the 2024 election.

As Ellen wrote for C&L, "Ginni Thomas’ texts to Mark Meadows egging on efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election should mandate that Clarence Thomas either resign or be impeached."

"The newly revealed 29 messages, which were part of the thousands that Meadows provided to the Jan. 6th committee, “reveal an extraordinary pipeline” between Ginni Thomas and Donald Trump’s top aide “during a period when Trump and his allies were vowing to go to the Supreme Court in an effort to negate the election results.”

Since these revelations have come to light, any claim to impartiality is thrown out the window for Justice Thomas.

“At the bare minimum, Justice Thomas needs to recuse himself from any case related to the January 6th investigation, and should Donald Trump run again, any case related to the 2024 election," Wyden added.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/03/sen-wyden-judge-thomas-must-recuse-himself