N Carolina Teacher Resigns When His Racist Outburst Hits Social Media

In another incident of teachers resigning after going viral on social media, a North Carolina educator has resigned after he was heard using profanity while speaking to students. According to WCTI-TV, officials at Southwest High School in Jacksonville informed the Onslow County School District about the teacher's outburst, which happened during the first period of classes on Wednesday, March 16.

They noted that action was taken promptly in response and parents of the students in the class were informed of the situation by the end of the day. By Friday the teacher, who has not been identified, submitted their resignation.

"Wanna try my authority? Because I am f**king done playing with you idiots," the teacher can be heard saying in the video, which was recorded and shared by Cimayiah Josey, a sophomore student. Josey told WCTI-TV that prior to the outburst, the teacher asked students to put their phones and computers away. But when one student didn’t comply the teacher lost his temper.

"I'm here because I want to be here. I somewhat enjoy this job. You need something from me. I need nothing from you,” he said.

