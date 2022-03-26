Kansas Republican Apologizes For Racist 'Tomahawk' Statement

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 26 March 2022 02:00 Hits: 10

A Kansas Republican congressman was forced to apologize after saying his quiet thoughts out loud when he asked a Native American congresswoman if she were using a “tomahawk” instead of a gavel to silence the House floor. Of course, it was only after a rousing condemnation of his racist comment that he said he was sorry.

Wichita Rep. Ponka-We Victors-Cozad, a Democrat, was presiding over the House Wednesday—a historic first for a Native American legislator—when Rep. John Wheeler made the notorious comment, The Topeka Capital-Journal reports.

The House was ruling on a bill that would return land that originally belonged to the Shawnee Tribe. Two Native American lawmakers had just finished speaking in favor of the bill when Victors-Cozad gaveled the room in order to move on to the next bill. That’s when Wheeler turned around and said, “Was just checking to see if that was a tomahawk.”

The comment drew immediate condemnation from everyone assembled. So, Wheeler apologized, using some versions of the tired “I’m an old white guy, please forgive me” excuse.

“The world has changed a lot for this 74-year-old man,” Wheeler said. "I try to keep up, but today I had a slip."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/03/kansas-republican-apologizes-racist