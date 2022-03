Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 25 March 2022 17:24 Hits: 7

In interviews promoting her new memoir, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine revealed she owns some anti-Putin merchandise — and has been giving it out for years.

(Image credit: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/03/25/1088818575/marie-yovanovitch-putin