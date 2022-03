Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 25 March 2022 17:33 Hits: 7

When Madeleine Albright became secretary of state in 1997, she was the first woman to do so. She used her career to advance women's issues and served as a role model for many generations.

(Image credit: Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/03/25/1088757756/how-madeleine-albright-made-womens-issues-central-to-foreign-policy