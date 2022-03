Articles

Ketanji Brown Jackson's posture at the U.S. Senate hearings drew praise from Black law students.

(Image credit: Demand Justice )

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/03/25/1088735156/law-students-praise-ketanji-brown-jacksons-poise-at-the-senate-hearings