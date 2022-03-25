The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Mike's Blog Round Up

Eschaton: LAPD discovers 40 of its deputies are actually gang members.

Mad Kane: An ode to GOP jackassery.

Michigan Advance: The University of Michigan is finally taking action to address its handling of the Dr. Robert Anderson sexual misconduct scandal.

Election Law Blog: DOJ’s voting rights lawsuit against Galveston County, Texas redistricting plan highlights the value of the VRA’s Section 5 pre-clearance provision…which the Supreme Court struck down.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:
"Is it the government's submission that the citizens in the South are more racist than the citizens in the North?" (Chief Justice John Roberts, during oral arguments in the Shelby County case, March 27, 2013)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.

