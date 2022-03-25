Caught On Tape: TX Superintendent Orders LGBTQ Books Banned

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 25 March 2022

Daily Kos has covered the renewed Republican effort to stomp out LGBTQ+ people and identities. Whether it’s trying to ban trans girls from participating in girls’ sports, trying to keep trans people of all ages from using the correct bathroom, or trying to prevent youth from accessing safe, age-appropriate, lifesaving, gender-affirming medical care, conservatives have some clear goals in mind. One: Turn public attitude against an already marginalized group. Two: Stomp them out of existence.

