LOL: Pence Lies, Says Trump Was Tough On North Korea

Former VP Mike Pence falsely claimed that North Korea never tested any ballistic missiles because the Trump administration was so tough on Kim Jong-Un.

Don't stop laughing.

Truth never comes into play on Fox News because they need to attack the sitting president at all times while rewriting the disaster that was the Trump administration.

Why are Pence's panties in a bunch?

North Korea launched an ICBM missile during the NATO summit in Brussels, so Fox News and Pence tried to rewrite the Trump's love affair and photo-op foreign policy with the autocratic leader of North Korea and made believe he was too afraid to launch missiles under their watch.

Doocy asked how South Koreans feel about this test and Pence tried to deflect away from the Trump administration's love affair with North Korea with a pack of lies.

"South Korea responded strongly with five different short-range missile launches, but it's important to remember this stopped happening under the Trump and Pence administration," Pence said, with brazen abandon.

