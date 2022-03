Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 25 March 2022 09:23 Hits: 6

The war over Ukraine's future is being fought on the ground, in the air — and through social media posts and viral videos that take advantage of America's deeply polarized politics.

(Image credit: Janos Kummer/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/03/25/1087910880/biological-weapons-far-right-russia-ukraine