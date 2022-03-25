Texts Expose Horrifying New Levels Of Clarence And Ginni Thomas Corruption

Articles

Ginni Thomas’ texts to Mark Meadows egging on efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election should mandate that Clarence Thomas either resign or be impeached.

As The Washington Post put it, the newly revealed 29 messages, which were part of the thousands that Meadows provided to the Jan. 6th committee, “reveal an extraordinary pipeline” between Ginni Thomas and Donald Trump’s top aide “during a period when Trump and his allies were vowing to go to the Supreme Court in an effort to negate the election results.” For example:

On Nov. 10, after news organizations had projected Joe Biden the winner based on state vote totals, Thomas wrote to Meadows: “Help This Great President stand firm, Mark!!!...You are the leader, with him, who is standing for America’s constitutional governance at the precipice. The majority knows Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History.”

Meadows suddenly stopped cooperating with the Jan. 6 committee but its members and aides believe the messages “may be just a portion of the pair’s total exchanges,” the Post reports. Also, Ginni Thomas may well have texted with other top White House insiders:

