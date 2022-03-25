Journos Were Asleep At The Wheel On Clarence Thomas Conflicts

Articles

I can't believe that so many of the media establishment types are shocked, SHOCKED that there is gambling in Casablanca -- or that Ginni and Clarence Thomas have been walking conflicts of interest for a very long time.

I mean, she started her own lobbying firm and lobbied for causes that were to come before her husband -- who never, ever recused himself.

Even on the Affordable Care Act, when Democrats were pointing it out.

And when the story came out that Clarence Thomas "forgot" to report her lobbying income for 20 years, did anyone in Our Librul Media pursue the story like a dog with a bone? Ha ha, just kidding!

We know she was hoovering up cash from big corporations to push the Tea Party agenda.

We know about Ginni's work behind the scenes at Groundswell and the influential Council for National Policy to push extreme right-wing positions into legislation.

