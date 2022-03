Articles

Thursday, 24 March 2022

Because Ketanji Brown Jackson is expected to be confirmed by the Senate, this week’s hearings were more about politics. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Galen Druke and Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux discuss the messages that senators sent and whether we were able to glean anything about what kind of justice Jackson would be.

