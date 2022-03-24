Ginni Thomas Repeatedly Urged Meadows To Push Big Lie Efforts After 2020 Election

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 24 March 2022

Ginni Thomas, a conservative activist and the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, reportedly urged then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to pursue Big Lie efforts in a series of text messages in the weeks after the 2020 election, according to the Washington Post and CBS News.

