Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 25 March 2022

Supreme Court Justices with some frequency recuse themselves from cases to which they have relatively limited connection. How is it that Justice Thomas can possibly review any case tied to January 6th or the larger conspiracy surrounding it when his wife was party to that conspiracy?

