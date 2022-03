Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 25 March 2022 02:56 Hits: 8

There seems to be some confusion on TPM Reader JO’s part about Prime AF. You don’t have to convince anyone that Prime AF stands for Prime As F*ck. That’s actually always what it stood for. Seriously, the double meaning in the usage was chosen intentionally for that from the start.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/edblog/prime-af?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=prime-af