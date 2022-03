Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 24 March 2022 20:52 Hits: 4

President Biden spoke to reporters after wrapping up meetings with NATO and G-7 leaders about Russia's invasion of Ukraine. allies have had three goals: to help Ukraine, to economically punish Russia,

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/03/24/1088639483/biden-lays-out-3-main-goals-after-meeting-with-leaders-about-ukraine