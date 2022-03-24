The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Katie Arrington Calls Mick Mulvaney 'A Piece Of Sh-t' In Wild Back And Forth Texts

The State obtained the series of recent private text messages which, according to Arrington's camp, were sent by Mulvaney.

Mulvaney was a congressman from South Carolina before becoming Trump's OMB Director and eventually White House Chief of Staff. Arrington lost a narrow House race in 2018 to Joe Cunningham and then was hired by the U.S. Department of Defense as a "highly qualified expert," despite having no college degree, her experience confined to working for a government contractor for a few years. Presumably, Arrington had expected an endorsement after Mulvaney's former boss endorsed her rather than the GOP incumbent Nancy Mace. Alas, it was not to be.

A Trump-backed South Carolina GOP congressional candidate lashed out at the former president’s acting White House chief of staff in a series of text messages this week, where she twice called Mick Mulvaney a “piece of s—” after he told a national news outlet she was “not the best candidate by any stretch of the imagination.”

