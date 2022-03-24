Russian State Television Blames 'Ukrainian Nationalists' For Levelling Of Mariupol

Articles

The coastal city of Mariupol has been completely destroyed, pretty much wiped from the face of the earth. Drone footage just released shows the city of 450,000 in ashes and rubble. But for Putin's sycophants in the Russian media this was evidence of Ukrainians killing themselves.

Completely vile.

But as insane as this sounds there are millions of ordinary Russians who will believe their lies. Such is the level of propaganda and disinformation in many regions of Russia.

Source: Mediaite

Russian state television aired shocking aerial footage of the now-completely destroyed Ukrainian coastal city of Mariupol, which elicited audible stunned reactions from a co-host. According to a translation from Washington Post Russia reporter Mary Ilyushina, the news presenter blamed the devastation on “Ukrainian nationalists.” Ilyushina posted the 17-second clip, adding “Russian state TV posts this absolutely apocalyptic aerial footage of Mariupol (result of Russian siege). But the anchor says: ‘Sad scenes of course… the Ukrainian nationalists withdraw trying not to leave a stone unturned.'” read more

