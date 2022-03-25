Even Alan Dershowitz Thinks Ted Cruz's Questions Were 'Bigotry'

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 25 March 2022 00:04 Hits: 8

This clip from the often odious Alan Dershowitz is telling.

Dershowitz, in his YouTube podcast, commented directly on this moment from the Judge Jackson hearing:

ALAN DERSHOWITZ: No that's bigotry! People have the right to choose how to live their lives. You know, Cruz asked a series of absurd questions. I hope he didn't learn them from me -- he was my student -- where he said 'well if a man has the right to choose to be a woman, do I as a Latino person have the right to be Asian?' No! No, you don't you can't change into somebody who's Asian. You can marry somebody who's Asian and live an Asian life and be part of Asian culture but no, you can't you can't do that. You can convert. You can be born a Jew and become a Catholic you can be born a Catholic and become a Jew. There are certain things you can change certain things you can't.

read more