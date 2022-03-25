The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Zelenskyy, In English, Rallies The World To Support Ukraine

Exactly a month after Russian President Vladimir Putin began his military invasion of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian president who has garnered international recognition for his wartime leadership, called on the global community to speak out in unison against Putin's attack.

"Come from your offices, your homes, your schools and universities. Come in the name of peace," Zelenskyy said in a video address that he posted on social media. "Come with Ukrainian symbols to support Ukraine, to support freedom, to support life. Come to your squares, your streets. Make yourselves visible and heard."

Zelenskyy's call for global solidarity came as U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Europe for a three-day summit with world leaders regarding the conflict.

