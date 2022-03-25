Zelenskyy, In English, Rallies The World To Support Ukraine

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 25 March 2022 00:27 Hits: 7

Exactly a month after Russian President Vladimir Putin began his military invasion of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian president who has garnered international recognition for his wartime leadership, called on the global community to speak out in unison against Putin's attack.

"Come from your offices, your homes, your schools and universities. Come in the name of peace," Zelenskyy said in a video address that he posted on social media. "Come with Ukrainian symbols to support Ukraine, to support freedom, to support life. Come to your squares, your streets. Make yourselves visible and heard."

"Come in the name of peace... Ukraine matters"

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky makes appeal to citizens around the world to take to the streets in protest against Russia's invasion of his country - "to support freedom, to support life"https://t.co/yNbElFfwHnpic.twitter.com/CwVGptcUfA — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 24, 2022

Zelenskyy's call for global solidarity came as U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Europe for a three-day summit with world leaders regarding the conflict.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/03/zelenskyy-english-rallies-world-support