Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 25 March 2022 03:00 Hits: 8

Desi Lydic again pulled the hard assignment of watching hours of Fox in order to be able to bring us the foxsplanation of just who is Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

On a side note, I hope The Daily Show is giving Desi hazard pay when she does these assignments. She definitely deserves it.

Open thread below...

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/03/foxsplaining-who-judge-ketanji-brown